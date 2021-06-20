Restaurants and pubs at Cyber City in Gurugram have come up with a unique scheme where the customers who got themselves vaccinated with covid-19 vaccines will be given discounts. The move is aimed at motivating more people to get vaccinated against the deadly pathogen. The scheme offers 50% discount to those fully vaccinated and 25% for the ones inoculated with the first jab against covid-19. The move is seen as a step to encourage more people to get jabbed against covid-19.

"Special offers will not only cater to more business but also ensure safety", said Yudhvir Singh, a pub and bar director to news agency ANI.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Punjab Grill is offering dine-in only discounts of 10% for those who got their first vaccine dose and 20% to those who got the second dose too.

And Cyber Hub Social is offering a free shot to those who’ve got their first jab, and two free shots to those who’ve gotten both.

View Full Image Ambience Mall in Gurugram (ANI)

In another initiative to show appreciation for the frontline health workers of covid-19, Ambience Mall in Gurugram has announced special discounts. "As token of appreciation, we've introduced free parking services and special discounts in stores for them. They just need to show their id cards to avail them," said Geeta from mall admin.

Haryana is under coronavirus lockdown till June 21 but several restrictions have been eased. Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm. The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

