Take Covid vaccine, even my mother and I have got it: PM Modi

Urging the entire nation to get rid of vaccine hesitancy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said both he and his mother, who almost hundred years old, have taken the both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last six days as many as 3.77 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India, which is more than the population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a review meeting regarding the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country, was informed about the same by the top officials on Saturday.

The PM, who expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week, said that it is important to carry this momentum forward. Regarding the same, Modi during his Mann Ki Baat speech said 'Commendable momentum on the vaccination front,' as quoted by his office.

Get rid of the fear: PM Modi

"I have taken both doses. My Mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines, PM said today urging the nation to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols, PM said as quoted by his office.

Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild and lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village, PM Modi also said during Mann Ki Baat speech, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat," the PM said today.

The prime minister's office on Saturday stated, officials gave a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the progress of vaccination in the country. He was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage.

He was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states, it said.

"The Prime Minister was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada," the release said.

The government's centralised free vaccination policy came into effect from June 21 under which the Centre is providing free vaccines to states for inoculating all above 18 years. The Centre has decided to procure 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers.

Officials apprised Modi for vaccine supply in the upcoming months

At the Covid review meeting on Saturday, officers also apprised the Prime Minister about the rising interest in the Cowin platform globally.

It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45 population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the 45 population. The officers briefed the Prime Minister that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.

PM Modi spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts. He directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region. Officers also apprised the Prime Minister about the rising interest in Cowin platform globally.

He said that efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, with India's rich tech expertise in the form of Cowin platform.

Officials apprised PM Modi about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production.

"PM expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations in this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward," the release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

