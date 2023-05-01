Take info about weather before heading for yatra, advises Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Due to the current situation, the pilgrims as well as the administration are facing difficulties.
Amid the intermittent snowfall and rain continued at the Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay appealed to the pilgrims visiting the shrines to take information about the weather before heading for yatra.
