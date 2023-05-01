Amid the intermittent snowfall and rain continued at the Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay appealed to the pilgrims visiting the shrines to take information about the weather before heading for yatra.

However, he added that the the state government and the temple committee have made all arrangements for the Chardham Yatra.

With the weather in Kedarnath is continuously raining and snowing, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself is monitoring the preparations. Due to the current situation, the pilgrims as well as the administration are facing difficulties.

The Uttarakhand Police also have urged pilgrims to be careful during their yatra in view of the weather. "There has been continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham since this morning. Please be careful in view of the weather and start the journey according to the weather forecast. Dial 112 for emergency assistance," Uttarakhand Police said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days. "The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today," it had said.

Apart from this, alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters has been issued.

Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night," adding, "The weather is not clear in Kedarnath even from this morning. Due to snowfall, it is getting cold in Kedarnath," added the release.

