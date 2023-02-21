Take pledge to connect with mother tongue, make it more prosperous: Amit Shah
- The minister said that when a person makes his mother tongue prosperous only then all the languages of the country will be prosperous and the country will also be prosperous
NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on International Mother Language Day and, said that it is the day to make a resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous.
