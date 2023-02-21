NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on International Mother Language Day and, said that it is the day to make a resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous.

The minister added that when a person makes his mother tongue prosperous only then all the languages of the country will be prosperous and the country will also be prosperous.

‘’This is the day to take resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous... We should take a pledge to make maximum use of our mother tongue,‘’ he said.

Shah added that when a child reads, speaks and thinks in his mother tongue, it enhances his potential to think, reason, analyse and research.

The minister said that keeping this in mind, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has emphasized on education in mother tongue through ‘New Education Policy’.

“This will become the basis of India’s bright future," he added.