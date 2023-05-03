‘Take refund, we don't care…,’ Passengers furious over Go First's conduct after flight cancellation2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:57 AM IST
I got to know that my Go First flight has been cancelled after reaching airport, no one is ready to say anything clearly, a passenger said
With bankrupt Go First cancelling its flights for the next three days, flyers who had booked their ticket are now perplexed about what to do next. Many are complaining that ‘though the airline is talking about a refund, they are not helping them to make last-minute arrangements’, others said ‘the airline is not ready to say anything clearly’
