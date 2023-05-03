With bankrupt Go First cancelling its flights for the next three days, flyers who had booked their ticket are now perplexed about what to do next. Many are complaining that ‘though the airline is talking about a refund, they are not helping them to make last-minute arrangements’, others said ‘the airline is not ready to say anything clearly’

Cash-strapped, Go First Airways on Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that all flights will be cancelled on May 3-5.

Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines for Wednesday early morning, told new agency ANI, “I left Meerut around 3 am, but after reaching Delhi I got to know that my flight has been cancelled...no one is ready to say anything clearly.."

Another passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines says, “With lot of difficulties we managed to plan a holiday to Leh and booked all the tickets and now they are saying, if you want to take a refund, you can, otherwise we don't care "

Gurvinder Singh, a passenger from Amritsar said “I have my flight to Mumbai, as I reached the airport there was nobody at the counter...we asked to adjust us in other flights but airline is only talking about giving us a refund."

Go-First to refund flyers who have already booked tickets

The company said the airline was forced to ground its 28 aircraft—more than half of its fleet—due to Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) failure to supply engines. Consequently, there was a financial crisis.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," airline CEO Kaushik Khona said.

However, Go-First assured it will issue a full refund to passengers who cancel their booking, and the money will be credited to the original mode of payment. If the booking was made through a travel agent, the refund will be credited back to the travel agent and the passenger will need to claim it from them. In case, if the booking was made directly with Go-First, the refund will be credited directly to the passenger's account.