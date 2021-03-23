{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government asked the states to take necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in workplaces and public, especially in crowded places. In a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories, Ajay Bhalla wrote, "For strict enforcement of wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, state/UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fine."

