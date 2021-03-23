Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Take strict steps, impose fine to prevent COVID surge crowded places: Centre to states

Take strict steps, impose fine to prevent COVID surge crowded places: Centre to states

COVID-19
1 min read . 06:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • For strict enforcement of wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, state/UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fine, said Ajay Bhalla

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government asked the states to take necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in workplaces and public, especially in crowded places. In a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories, Ajay Bhalla wrote, "For strict enforcement of wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, state/UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fine."

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government asked the states to take necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in workplaces and public, especially in crowded places. In a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories, Ajay Bhalla wrote, "For strict enforcement of wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, state/UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fine."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.