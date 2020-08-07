Amid the coronavirus pandemic, 14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Government officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival, the Mumbai civic body further added.

"Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. For exemption, it has to be made in writing to amc.project@mcgm.gov.in at least two working days before landing stating full details of the work and also justifying their request for home quarantine exemption," the order read.

The Maharashtra government had issued Standard Operating Procedures for passengers of domestic flights when services resumed after a gap of two months owing to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The guidelines stated that all passengers will be stamped and will have to go to 14-day home isolation. Aarogya Setu app on passenger's smartphone is a must and passengers should not be from containment zones.

The state government appointed the additional municipal commissioners in the state as the nodal officers for the purpose of enforcing the SOP norms and said every arriving air passenger will be required to declare after arrival that he/she has not been affected by Covid-19, neither shown any symptoms of Covid-19 nor resided in any containment zone.

Maharashtra's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,46,268 positive cases, including 3,05,521 recoveries and 16,476 deaths.

