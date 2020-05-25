Taking a flight to Mumbai? New rules make 14-day home isolation mandatory

New Delhi: After allowing 50 domestic flights to operate on daily basis in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures for passengers of domestic flights. The domestic flight services resumed from Monday after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown.

These guidelines state that all passengers will be stamped and will have to go to 14-day home isolation.

Passengers coming for short duration will be exempted from home isolation if they submit return travel details.

Aarogya Setu app on passenger's smartphone is a must and passengers should not be from containment zones.

Maharashtra: State Disaster Management Dept issues Standard Operating Procedures for passengers of domestic flights— all passengers will be stamped&will have to go to 14-day home isolation,passengers coming for short duration will be exempted if they submit return travel details. pic.twitter.com/QAUSNItEs1 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

“All passengers shall undergo thermal screening and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight…those found symptomatic will be taken to the nearest health facility. The nodal officers shall set up a 24*7 helpline desk…provide PPE kits, thermal guns etc. to the medical teams at the airport..," said the statement by the state government.

The domestic air travellers may be permitted to travel in their private passenger vehicles only between the airport and their residence. However, such travel will not be allowed to any containment zone.

The state government appointed the additional municipal commissioners in the state as the nodal officers for the purpose of enforcing the SOP norms and said every arriving air passenger will be required to declare after arrival that he/she has not been affected by Covid-19, neither shown any symptoms of Covid-19 nor resided in any containment zone.

Maharashtra government said the nodal officers will need to co-ordinate with airport authorities for getting the exact schedule of flights and list of passengers arriving in respective districts or corporations.

“The detailed list of passengers with their arrival date and time and their final destination would be shared with the nodal officers of the state by the nodal officer appointed by the Airports Authority at least six hours in advance of the expected departure time of the flight," said the state government.

Every nodal officer has to ensure that adequate medical teams are placed at the airport for screening to avoid delay and chaotic situation at the airport.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, taking the overall case count to 52,667 and the number of fatalities to 1,695, a Health official said.

A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786, he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via