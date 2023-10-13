Taksheel solutions IPO scam: The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, arrested three people under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in ₹80 crore IPO fraud case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED arrested Nirmal Kotecha, Pavan Kuchana and Kishore Tapadia under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on October 11. Later, these three accused were produced before the court of MSJ, Nampally, Hyderabad on October 12. Later, the court granted judicial custody to them till October 25, ED said on Friday.

