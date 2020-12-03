Tales from the pandemic

It’s the ultimate pandemic road trip. Three individuals, aiming to study the effects of the coronavirus on ordinary lives, have set out on an odyssey along the borders of India, covering 25,000km and 30 states by car.

The idea is to raise money for those who have been hit, listen to their stories and study the response to the pandemic.





Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

The trio—Siddhartha Dutta, who works for non-profit organizations, communication strategist Ahmer Siddiqui and visual art expert Neha Chaturvedi—call their modified sport utility vehicle ‘Road Ashram’.

“Through our 60-day drive on the kacha-pakka roads on the borders, we wish to raise awareness and resources to help people facing difficulties due to the pandemic. Alongside, we will share videos and stories of India’s diverse cultures, places, and everything else that makes India what it is—a diverse, colourful and fascinating country now under the shroud of the pandemic. How the core values of the society behaved during the pandemic is the crux of our odyssey," said Siddiqui.

The Road Ashram project expects to raise at least ₹20 lakh, which will go into a fund for ‘Rise Against Hunger India’ (RAHI), an international hunger relief organization, and support Save the Children India, also a non-profit, said Dutta.

The team has travelled along the China and Nepal borders in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It has met well-known sportspersons, social leaders and writers, and sought their views on the pandemic and the future course of management of the pandemic.

“They told us that protocols need to be standardized in this fight against the pandemic, particularly where food, water and medical help are concerned," said Siddiqui.

The group has learnt that governments are fighting the pandemic differently. The Centre and states often deal with it in their own ways. Communication wasn’t always very clear; guidelines kept changing, and “what was described as good today was found to be bad the next day".

Labourers who walked hundreds of kilometres to their home villages “told us lifelines had gone dry and the only hope to stay alive was our villages, where our roots lie and where we could get food water and shelter, thanks to the values of life that still live in villages", the trio said.

In Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, shut schools meant hunger for children. “Schools provided mid-day meal for the children. In families that had many children, feeding them has become a big challenge.But the villagers could tide over by helping each other," said Dutta.

Dutta wants to write a book on the journey and plans to make a documentary that will propose solutions. “We plan to meet government functionaries when we complete the journey on 17 December," Dutta told Mint.

“We heard from a lot of women about domestic violence as liquor shops were closed and their husbands vented their frustration on their wives," said Dutta.

Migrants walking home in peak summer spoke of how people in some places had removed roadside handpumps fearing they would become infected.

And there are heart-warming tales too. “A young man from Sunderbans in West Bengal got to know that his high school teacher was in abject poverty," said Dutta.

“He met his teacher at his home and left a bag of grocery behind. Later, the teacher called to say he had forgotten his bag. The student replied he won’t be able to pick it up, and that he should use it. He did not want to embarrass his teacher."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via