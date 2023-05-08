Taliban and Pakistan pledge to boost trade and security ties2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Muttaqi's visit to Pakistan occurred amidst a significant rise in violent attacks in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern region of Balochistan, which both share a border with Afghanistan.
Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting in Islamabad on Sunday where they discussed matters related to bilateral trade and security cooperation.
