Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting in Islamabad on Sunday where they discussed matters related to bilateral trade and security cooperation.

As per an official statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office, “The two sides held a candid and in-depth exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement."

ANI reported that Security Council sanctions have imposed a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo on Muttaqi for a long period of time.

Pakistan has requested an exemption for the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, from a travel ban imposed by the United Nations Security Council. In a letter sent to the 15-member Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee, Pakistan's UN mission asked for an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6-9 so that he could attend a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China.

China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held a trilateral dialogue in Islamabad. The Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Pakistan for the meeting, which lasted for a day.

It was Qin Gang's first visit to Pakistan, while Muttaqi had previously visited Pakistan in November 2021, just a few months after the Taliban took control in Kabul.

Previously, officials from China and Pakistan expressed their willingness to include Afghanistan, led by the Taliban, in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

On peace and security, the Foreign Ministers emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter-terrorism and deepen bilateral cooperation, read the statement.

Pakistan has a close relationship with Afghanistan due to their shared 2,600 km-long border, also known as the Durand Line.

Muttaqi's visit to Pakistan occurred amidst a significant rise in violent attacks in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern region of Balochistan, which both share a border with Afghanistan.

