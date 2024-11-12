Taliban appoints Ikramuddin Kamil as Afghanistan’s acting consul in Mumbai

The Taliban appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as acting consul in Mumbai, marking its first diplomatic move in India. This follows the resumption of passport services for Afghan citizens and aims to strengthen ties with India amid a lack of diplomatic presence.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Taliban security personnel stand guard at an entrance gate of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Kabul | Representational image
Taliban security personnel stand guard at an entrance gate of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Kabul | Representational image(AFP)

Afghanistan appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as acting consul for its Mumbai mission on Tuesday — the first such appointment made by the Taliban to set up to any Afghan mission in India. The announcement was made less than a day after the Afghanistan Consulate in Mumbai announced the resumption of passport distribution for citizens.

According to local media reports, the announcement was made by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week. An unnamed source told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency that Kamil was currently in the city to “fulfill his duties as a diplomat representing the Islamic Emirate”.

The publication said his appointment was part of Afghan efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with India and enhance its presence abroad.

Also Read | Taliban say women’s voice can’t be heard even by other women in public because…

Kamil holds a PhD degree in international law and previously served as the deputy director in the department of security cooperation and border affairs in the foreign ministry. He is expected to facilitate consular services and represent the interests of Afghanistan in India.

The appointment was announced days after the MEA point-person for Afghanistan held talks with the Taliban acting defence minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob in Kabul.

There has been almost negligible presence of diplomatic staff at the Afghan missions in India. Most of the diplomats appointed by the Ashraf Ghani government have already left India.

In May, Zakia Wardak, the seniormost Afghan diplomat in India, resigned from her position after reports emerged that she was caught at the Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 25 kg of gold worth 18.6 crore from Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTaliban appoints Ikramuddin Kamil as Afghanistan’s acting consul in Mumbai

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.