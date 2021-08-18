The Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) on Wednesday said the Taliban—who on Sunday seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul after over two decades again—have stopped all imports and exports with India.

Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General of FIEO said the Taliban have stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping exports, imports from the country, news agency ANI reported.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," Sahai said.

The Director General of FIEO said India is not only one of the largest trade partners of Afghanistan but also having a sizeable investment in the country. There are 400-odd projects, some of which are currently going on, he added.

"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.

Sahai further said currently, India exports sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers to Afghanistan. The imports are related and largely dependent on dry fruits. India also imports a little gum and onions from the country, he added.

