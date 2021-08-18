Taliban stop exports, imports from India: FIEO

"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}