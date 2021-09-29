Taliban writes to DGCA for resumption of commercial flights to Kabul from India

"It has been my third time changing locations in the last couple of months," New York Post quoted Mir, 28, as saying anxiously from a distant relative's home near an Afghan border town. "Everyone locally here knows me as 'the driver.' My youngest brother last year was targeted and killed by unidentified people. Taliban carry out night raids now and take people out. I am safe because they haven't located me so far," Mir added.

