Talks between Amit Shah and farmers inconclusive, protests to continue

New Delhi: A late evening informal meet on Tuesday between home minister Amit Shah and protesting farmer unions failed to resolve the deadlock over the contentious reform bills.

After the meeting ended around 11 pm, Hannan Mollah, former MP and member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the ongoing farmer agitation, said the government will send a written proposal to farmer unions on Wednesday offering changes in the law.

“The government is not willing to repeal the laws and are repeating the same thing," Mollah added.

The formal meeting scheduled on Wednesday between the agriculture ministry and farmer organisations will likely take place a day later to allow farmer unions deliberate on the government proposal.

Before meeting the home minister, farmer leaders said earlier in the evening that they are firm on their demand that the government have to repeal the laws and make minimum support prices (MSP) a legal entitlement.

Since 27 November, hundreds of thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement.

Farmers fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the reforms acts will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at MSP.

