Talks between Kerala, Karnataka Chief Ministers fail to yield results

Bilateral talks between chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka did not yield much results with the latter rejecting all 3 major proposals by his counterpart
The bilateral talks between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday concerning various interstate issues failed to yield results with Karnataka CM rejecting much of the demands of his Kerala counterpart.
The two leaders met at the official residence of Karnataka CM, with Vijayan calling on Bommai to hold discussions on various projects and issues of mutual interest, as decided at the South Zonal Council meeting.
Karnataka Chief Minister informed about the meeting on his Twitter handle, he wrote,"Had a fruitful meeting with Shri @pinarayivijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. Various issues of inter state and mutual interest were discussed."
The Karnataka Chief Minister while speaking to the media after the meeting said, "Three projects proposed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit were rejected as they fall within the scope of environmentally sensitive zones,"
The three projects were Kanhangad-Kaniyoor Railway Line via Panathur, Thalasseri-Mysuru Railway Line, underground tunnel passing through Bandipura National Park and proposal to increase bus services at night from 2 to 4.
On the Kanhagad-Kaniyoor Railway Line route which the railway had agreed to consider if both states agreed to it, Bommai said, "The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40 km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka." "However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka. Besides, it will pass through the rich bio-diversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the State of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project."
While on another railway project Thalaseri-Mysuru Railway Line,Bommai said, that Vijayan discussed the rail line route and he was told it was not possible to give permission as the proposed rail route will traverse through Bandipur-Nagarhole National Parks and it will cause great damage to flora and fauna.
Even an underground rail route was rejected by Bommai saying it would damage the environment during the construction activities.
On the proposal to increase the bus service during the night through Bandipur National Highway, Bommai rejected the proposal in its current framework while saying his government will not allow any project in an eco-sensitive zone, be it Nagarhole or Bandipur National Park.
On the other hand, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that both the states will jointly request the NHAI to implement the alignments from Tholpetti to Purakattiri and Sultan Batheri to Malappuram of the Mysore Malappuram Economic Corridor project as an alternative to the NH 766, passing through the tiger reserve, where night time travel restrictions are in place.
Bommai also says a proposal to provide funds for Kanhangad - Panathoor- Kaniyoor Railway line has also been taken seriously by the Karnataka government.
