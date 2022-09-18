Talks between Kerala, Karnataka Chief Ministers fail to yield results

On the Kanhagad-Kaniyoor Railway Line route which the railway had agreed to consider if both states agreed to it, Bommai said, "The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40 km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka." "However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka. Besides, it will pass through the rich bio-diversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the State of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project."

