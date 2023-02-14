Talks for the indigenous production of LCA Tejas engines underway: DRDO chairman
After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the production of LCA Tejas engines to be begin in India soon, DRDO chairman informed about the ongoing talks to start the indigenous production of LCA engines
In a move that will help in the indigenisation of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas manufacturing, Defence Research and Development Organisation is working on an engine deal to enable co-development with manufacturers, informed DRDO chairman Samir Kamat on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×