Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said military talks between India and China are on to resolve issues, but cannot guarantee to what extent.

"Talks are on and they should resolve issues, but cannot guarantee to what extent," said Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh.

"We are determined to protect every inch of our land," he said while interacting with the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

"No force in world can take away land from India," he said during his day-long visit.

"We will not allow sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain," said Singh in an oblique reference to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in Galwan Valley.

"Your bravery and sacrifice will always inspire us. National pride is our strength and nobody can hurt it," Singh told troops.

India is not a weak country, Singh further said.

Singh on Friday also witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos at a high-altitude forward base here.

In the drill, the Army and Air Force displayed combat readiness in the region where India and China are engaged in a bitter border standoff.

A large number of ground commandos, tanks, BMP infantry combat vehicles, Apache, Rudra and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, took part in the drill at Stakna.

Troops also carried out para dropping and slithering exercises in the presence of Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

