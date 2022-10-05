Tallest Durga Puja pandal: 136 ft pandal in Lucknow to enter Guinness Book as world's tallest2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 05:55 AM IST
- The Durga Puja pandal going to be certified by Guinness Book is as high as 14-storey building
The Durga Puja pandal, situated in Jankipuram, Lucknow is catching everyone's attention because of its height. The 136 ft tall puja pandal in the capital of Uttar Pradesh is soon going to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest ever pandal according to the news agency ANI.Till now the title of the world's tallest pandal was held by Kolkata, whose height was 125 feet but, now it is overpowered by the Lucknow Durga Puja pandal.