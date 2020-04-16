More than half the districts in India have reported coronavirus outbreaks in varying degrees, but some of them are making a recovery, having remained virus-free for a fortnight, the government’s chief health official said on Thursday.

The total tally of covid-19 cases on Thursday reached 13,112 (805 new cases) with the toll reaching 428 (17 new deaths). The largest number of cases continued to be reported from Maharashtra (3,202), Delhi (1,578) and Tamil Nadu (1,267).

Out of the 736 districts, 325 have not reported any cases so far, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry in his daily update on the coronavirus.

“Due to effective implementation of containment strategies", some districts which earlier had reported covid-19 cases were now on the mend, said Agarwal. In Puducherry’s Mahe district, no new infection has been reported in the past 28 days.

“There are 27 other districts also where no positive case has been reported in a fortnight," he said.

Agarwal said India’s fatality rate for covid-19 is 3.3% while the percentage of people who have recovered so far is around 12.02%. According to the World Health Organization, the global fatality rate is about 3.4 %; in case of China, it was 4.

The government sought to reject criticism that it was not testing enough. The Indian Council of Medical Research claimed that India tests 24 people for every positive case, when Japan tests 11.7, Italy 6.7 and the US 5.3.

“A total of 290,401 samples have been tested so far, of which 30,043 were tested on Wednesday itself. Out of the tests carried out on Wednesday, 26,331 were done in labs under ICMR network and 3,712 in private labs," said Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR. “Working in one shift, more than 42,400 samples can be tested each day. If we work in two, we will be able to test more than 78,200 samples daily."

India’s testing rate of 117 per million is one of the world’s lowest. For instance, the US tests 9,367 people per million.

India is set to receive 500,000 rapid testing kits from China that will be used for surveillance and observation of covid-19 in hotspots, the health ministry said.

But Gangakhedkar said these kits are not meant for diagnosis of covid-19, rather they will be used for monitoring surveillance. “Even if the antibody test is positive for a person, there is no assurance that s/he would never get an infection in future. Also, even if antibody is present in the body, there is no assurance that it will have the quality to fight the virus."

As the government is professing hygiene measures to prevent coronavirus infection, which may lead to an increase in the consumption of water across the country, the health ministry also issued a public advisory for safe drinking water practices during the lockdown.

“The public health departments have been advised to augment water supplies with special focus on relief camps and for vulnerable sections," said Agarwal.

Leroy Leo contributed to this story.