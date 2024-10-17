Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in money laundering case linked to mobile app

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case probe on Thursday. The case pertains to the 'HPZ Token' mobile app that has been accused of duping investors on the pretext of mining cryptocurrencies. The probe agency said the 34-year-old actor recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its zonal office.

