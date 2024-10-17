Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in money laundering case linked to mobile app

Livemint

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case probe on Thursday. The case pertains to the 'HPZ Token' mobile app that has been accused of duping investors on the pretext of mining cryptocurrencies. The probe agency said the 34-year-old actor recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its zonal office.

Sources however told PTI that there were no incriminating charges against the actor. She had reportedly received some funds for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event of the app company. Bhatia had previously deferred summons from the Enforcement Directorate due to work commitments.

