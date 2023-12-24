Tamil actor, comedian Bonda Mani dies of illness at 60

Renowned comedian Bonda Mani passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday, allegedly succumbing to complications related to kidney ailments.

Bonda Mani, a widely acclaimed comedian in the Tamil film industry, was known for his frequent comedic collaborations with Vadivelu. According to reports from India Today, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Mani collapsed at his home in Chennai's Pozhichalur. He was promptly taken to the government hospital in Chrompet, where, following a thorough examination, doctors pronounced him deceased. The news of Bonda Mani's demise was officially confirmed by film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai on Sunday.

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health." Sharing more details, the India Today report said Bonda Mani's body is being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for homage and his final rites will take place at around 5pm at a crematorium in Chrompet. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

As per a report by India Today, in the earlier part of 2022, actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi extended their support by each contributing ₹1 lakh towards Bonda Mani's medical expenses.

(This is a developing story)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!