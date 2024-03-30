Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died due to a heart attack at 48 on Friday night. The sudden death of the actor has stunned fans, family, and colleagues of the Tamil film industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, Daniel Balaji complained of chest pain yesterday after which he was rushed to a hospital in Chennai's Kottivakam. However, despite efforts from a team of doctors, Balaji could not survive.

Daniel Balaji's body has been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for final rites.

Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project, 'Marudhunayagam', according to an India Today report.

He also forayed into television and played a notable role in Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi'. In a TV series, the actor played the role of Daniel which earned him the screen name Daniel Balaji.

The actor was known for playing villain roles.

Balaji's played memorable roles in 'Kaakha Kaakha' and 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu'.

Some of his other films include Ajith's 'Yennai Arindhaal', Simbu's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai', and Vijay's 'Bigil'.

He was last seen in Ariyavan in 2023.

Daniel also featured in a handful of Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies.

More details waited about his cremation ceremony.

