Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, last seen in Jailer, passes away at 571 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer passed away at the age of 57. The South Indian Artists Association said that the Marimuthu died on Friday following cardiac arrest. He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.