Fri Sep 08 2023 13:38:36
Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, last seen in Jailer, passes away at 57
Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer passed away at the age of 57. The South Indian Artists Association said that the Marimuthu died on Friday following cardiac arrest. He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.

Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials.

Well-known actor Prasanna who starred in both of Marimuthu's directed films--'Kannum Kannum' and ‘Pulivaal’ paid his condolences. After the news of his death came out, condolences poured in from the Tamil film Industry for the 57-year-old actor.

"Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip," Prasanna said on a post in X.

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 01:43 PM IST
