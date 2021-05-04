New Delhi: Tamil actor Karthi, whose previous film Sulthan managed to set the cash registers ringing even at the peak of the pandemic, has just announced a new thriller titled Sardar to be directed by filmmaker PS Mithran. Next year, he is also slated to be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha.

An action film written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan featured Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna alongside Karthi, marking her debut in Tamil cinema while names such as Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju played supporting roles. The film had made over ₹35 crore in box office collections at last count.

Younger brother to superstar Suriya, Karthi had served as assistant director to Ratnam on his 2004 film Ayitha Ezhuthu, making his acting debut with director Ameer’s Paruthiveeran in 2007. Selvaraghavan’s action adventure Aayirathil Oruvan, director Linguswamy's Paiyaa and Suseenthiran's action thriller Naan Mahaan Alla followed, earning him much box office success.

2011 onwards, the actor has seen some mixed response to his movies. Political comedy film Saguni, directed by Shankar Dayal opened to unfavourable reviews from critics, and was a box office failure, as was Rajesh M's All in All Azhagu Raja, though he did make up with titles such as Venkat Prabhu's Biriyani and Pa. Ranjith's Madras, both critical and commercial successes.

Karthi's Kaatru Veliyidai directed and produced by Ratnam too met with an unimpressive response though he managed to salvage things with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, a film that won great critical acclaim and several awards for the lead actor. He was then seen in Kadaikutty Singam portraying the role of a farmer, which was directed by Pandiraj and produced by his brother Suriya which notched up the highest footfalls for the year 2018 in Tamil Nadu.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.