Tamil actor Karthi announces new film

Karthi's Kaatru Veliyidai directed and produced by Ratnam too met with an unimpressive response though he managed to salvage things with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, a film that won great critical acclaim and several awards for the lead actor. He was then seen in Kadaikutty Singam portraying the role of a farmer, which was directed by Pandiraj and produced by his brother Suriya which notched up the highest footfalls for the year 2018 in Tamil Nadu.