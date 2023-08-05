Tamil actor Mohan died at the age of 60 under mysterious circumstances on July 31 when his body was found on the road near Thiruparkundram temple in Madurai. Madurai. Locals found the actor's body on the road and subsequently informed the police.

Also Read: Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

The police officials have sent Mohan's body for post-mortem examination to the Madurai Government Hospital, following which the actor's mortal remains will be handed over to his family, reported ANI.

TThe Tamil actor played mostly supporting roles in many south Indian movies in the 80s and 90s. He was mostly seen on Chariot Road in Madurai till his death.

Mohan made his debut with the 1989 movie titled Apoorva Sagodhargal, where he played one of the three friends of Kamal Hasaan in the movie. He also worked in the critically acclaimed movie Naan Kadavul starring Arya and Pooja, where he played the role of a beggar, reported The Indian Express. The 2009 film depicts the horrific conditions faced by physically challenged people and how they are sometimes forced to beg on the streets.

According to a report in HT Kannada, the actor had returned to his hometown of Thiruparankundaram due to lack of opportunities in films and adverse financial conditions that forced him to take up begging.

(With inputs from ANI)