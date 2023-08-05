Tamil actor Mohan dies aged 60, body found on the streets of Madurai1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Tamil actor Mohan, 60, found dead near a temple in Madurai. Body sent for post-mortem examination.
Tamil actor Mohan died at the age of 60 under mysterious circumstances on July 31 when his body was found on the road near Thiruparkundram temple in Madurai. Madurai. Locals found the actor's body on the road and subsequently informed the police.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message