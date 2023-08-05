Tamil actor Mohan dies aged 60, body found on the streets of Madurai

Mohan made his debut with the 1989 movie titled Apoorva Sagodhargal, where he played one of the three friends of Kamal Hasaan in the movie. He also worked in the critically acclaimed movie Naan Kadavul starring Arya and Pooja, where he played the role of a beggar, reported The Indian Express. The 2009 film depicts the horrific conditions faced by physically challenged people and how they are sometimes forced to beg on the streets.