Tamil film producer, actor and writer Venkat Subha passed away at a private hospital in the early hours of Saturday due to coronavirus.

Subah's close friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “With great pain, I am informing you that my friend, thinker, writer, creator, actor Venkat passed away at 12:48 am," he wrote.





Many members from the Kollywood film fraternity including Prakash Raj and Radikaa Sarathkumar offered their condolences and paid tribute to the veteran actor-producer.

Radikaa wrote," So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all".





Subah was known for his role in films such as Azhagiya Theeye (2004), Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and Mozhi (2007). He also acted in few television soap operas including Nachiyarpuram, Thirumagal, Priyamanaval.

