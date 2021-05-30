Tamil actor, producer Venkat Subha passes away due to Covid-19 in Chennai

Tamil actor, producer Venkat Subha passes away due to Covid-19 in Chennai1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
He had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Covid-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
He had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Covid-19
Tamil film producer, actor and writer Venkat Subha passed away at a private hospital in the early hours of Saturday due to coronavirus.
Tamil film producer, actor and writer Venkat Subha passed away at a private hospital in the early hours of Saturday due to coronavirus.
Subah's close friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “With great pain, I am informing you that my friend, thinker, writer, creator, actor Venkat passed away at 12:48 am," he wrote.
Subah's close friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “With great pain, I am informing you that my friend, thinker, writer, creator, actor Venkat passed away at 12:48 am," he wrote.
Many members from the Kollywood film fraternity including Prakash Raj and Radikaa Sarathkumar offered their condolences and paid tribute to the veteran actor-producer.
Radikaa wrote," So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all".
Subah was known for his role in films such as Azhagiya Theeye (2004), Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and Mozhi (2007). He also acted in few television soap operas including Nachiyarpuram, Thirumagal, Priyamanaval.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!