On September 19, a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of Vijay Antony, a renowned actor and music director in India. The life of his 16-year-old daughter came to a devastating end, allegedly by suicide, as reported by the police.

The young teenager was discovered hanging in her Teynampet home during the early hours. Immediate action was taken, and she was swiftly transported to a city hospital. The medical professionals declared her 'brought dead' upon arrival.

The deceased girl was one of Antony's two daughters. She was pursuing her education in Class 12 at a local private school, PTI reported. The authorities have initiated an investigation into this tragic and unnatural death, as a case has been registered, and an investigation is on, they said.

Condolences pour in

“I was shocked to hear about the suicide of Meera, daughter of my friend and musician/actor/director Vijay Antony. Deeply pained beyond words at his and his wife Fatima's loss. May the Lord give them the strength to endure this tragedy. RIP Meera," Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, “the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima."

Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss."

Film-maker Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

(With PTI inputs)