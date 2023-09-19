comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil actor Vijay Antony's teenage daughter found hanging at home; police suspect suicide
Back

On September 19, a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of Vijay Antony, a renowned actor and music director in India. The life of his 16-year-old daughter came to a devastating end, allegedly by suicide, as reported by the police.

The young teenager was discovered hanging in her Teynampet home during the early hours. Immediate action was taken, and she was swiftly transported to a city hospital. The medical professionals declared her 'brought dead' upon arrival.

The deceased girl was one of Antony's two daughters. She was pursuing her education in Class 12 at a local private school, PTI reported. The authorities have initiated an investigation into this tragic and unnatural death, as a case has been registered, and an investigation is on, they said. 

Condolences pour in

“I was shocked to hear about the suicide of Meera, daughter of my friend and musician/actor/director Vijay Antony. Deeply pained beyond words at his and his wife Fatima's loss. May the Lord give them the strength to endure this tragedy. RIP Meera," Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, “the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima." 

Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss." 

Film-maker Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App