Popular Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy took his last breath at the age of 57 in Chennai on Sunday morning. He suffered a heart attack and later died in the early hours today, according to the news agency ANI.

Known for his comic roles, Mayilsamy has worked in over 200 Tamil films. Some of his acclaimed roles include 'Dhool', 'Vaseegara', 'Ghilli', 'Giri', 'Uthamaputhiran', 'Veeram', 'Kanchana', and 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei', for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

Several fellow actors condoled the demise of Mayilsamy. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan said that Mayilsamy remained successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. “A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy," he tweeted.

“Shocked to hear the news. Your sense of humor and positive attitude always filled the shooting spot with laughter and happiness.. RIP #Mayilsamy sir. Condolences to family and friends," Actor Sakshi Aggarwal wrote in a tweet.

R Sarath Kumar said, “Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry #RipMayilsamy."

“Shocked to hear about the passing of #mayilsamy sir! worked with him briefly, he was very kind, loved eating & buying good food for the people he worked with. My condolences to his family and loved one's. May he rest in peace," Actor Ashwin Kakumanu wrote.

A video surfaced on social media in which Mayilsamy could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film 'Glassmastes', which he recently completed.

A user paid tribute to Mayilsamy and shared the video which he captioned, "Rest in peace."

A netizen paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting, "We lost a good human being may your soul rest in peace #Mayilsamy sir." Another user wrote, "Shocking And Heartbreaking Rest In Peace #Mayilsamy Sir."