Tamil comedian Mayilsamy dies at 57, condolences pour in
Popular Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy suffered heart attack in the early hours on Sunday.
Popular Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy took his last breath at the age of 57 in Chennai on Sunday morning. He suffered a heart attack and later died in the early hours today, according to the news agency ANI.
