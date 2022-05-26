Tamil language is eternal, culture global: PM Modi in Chennai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York & from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour, PM Modi said
The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Thursday during his Chennai visit. Speaking about how the culture is celebrated across the globe, he added, “From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York & from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour."
And hence the government is fully committed to going to an extra extent to popularise the Tamil language and culture. “In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government, " PM Modi said
PM Modi inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation various railway projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 75 km long Madurai-Theni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, in southern Tamil Nadu. Built at a cost of over ₹500 crore, it will facilitate access and give a fillip to tourism in the region. The Prime Minister also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu--namely Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari and various other projects.
Speaking about the development projects, PM said, “We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu development journey, projects worth over ₹31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible."
Expansion of Neraluru to Dharmapuri& Meensurutti to Chidambaram will have many benefits. I'm happy that 5 railway stations are being redeveloped. This modernisation &development is being done keeping in mind needs of future. At the same time,it'll merge with local art, he said.
We want our children to live a better quality of life. The most important precondition for that is the top quality of infrastructure. Those nations which gave importance to infrastructure became developed countries from developing countries, PM Modi also said
