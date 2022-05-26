Tamil language is eternal, culture global: PM Modi in Chennai

The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Thursday during his Chennai visit. Speaking about how the culture is celebrated across the globe, he added, “From Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York & from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour."

