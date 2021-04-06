New Delhi: Tamil movie Sulthan released last Friday has managed impressive box office collections of Rs. 8.5 crore in its home state at last count, despite rising covid cases and subsequent curbs.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, marking the latter's debut in Tamil cinema.

“Sulthan holds good on day two. Career best opening for Karthi," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

To be sure, good news for India’s ailing film exhibition sector was initiated by south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer for the movie box office with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up a ₹100 crore, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory, Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of ₹20.50 crore alone. In fact, Master’s total ₹35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around Rs. 12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far. Several theatre owners in north India demanded that the film also be dubbed in Hindi, to have some additional content available for showcasing.

