The staff on duty noticed oxygen levels dropping in some patients and immediately took steps to stabilise them, he said.
"We are thankful to the district collector who responded to our plea for replenishment of oxygen supplies last night and immediately arranged for a tanker of oxygen," he said.
For the present the hospital has three days' stock of oxygen and the higher officials have assured more supplies soon, he added.
The GH has 325 beds with oxygen lines.
"Of the 447 patients, 256 were Coronavirus positive while 191 were suspected to be infected with the virus. Yesterday, 309 patients were put on oxygen support," the collector said.
Owing to the increase in the number of infected patients, the GH had to provide 4.5 kl oxygen to the patients yesterday alone as against the daily intake of 2.9 kl. "The hospital had adequate (oxygen) stock...Yesterday they had 1.4 kl in the morning and by evening 5 kl oxygen was refilled. The district administration responded to the request for refill by managing to divert the supplies from three hospitals besides from the government godown," Louis said.
"Oxygen supply was not interrupted at the hospital. I was there on the field last night and personally monitored the situation," he said.
Louis deputed a deputy collector to continuously monitor the beds and oxygen supply at the GH and shift the severe cases to the COVID Care Centres.
"Compared to the situation in March, the district is now witnessing a five time increase in the number of infections. We will rise to the occasion if any issues arise," he added. PTI JSP SA BN BALA BN BALA
