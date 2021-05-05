Tamil Nadu: 13 die at Chengalpattu govt hospital; Officials deny oxygen shortage

Owing to the increase in the number of infected patients, the GH had to provide 4.5 kl oxygen to the patients yesterday alone as against the daily intake of 2.9 kl. "The hospital had adequate (oxygen) stock...Yesterday they had 1.4 kl in the morning and by evening 5 kl oxygen was refilled. The district administration responded to the request for refill by managing to divert the supplies from three hospitals besides from the government godown," Louis said.