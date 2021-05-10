Chennai: As the two-week complete lockdown began in Tamil Nadu today, Chennai witnessed empty roads and low footfall of people on the streets.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.

Following the lockdown curbs, only those who had important work were seen on roads. Police officials were also seen at checking points ensuring no one is out without any important work.

The shops in the city remained closed and only essential item shops continue to function as the city witnessed low footfall.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24. In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on May 8 (Saturday) and May 9 (Sunday), it said.

As per the statement, all shops except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat, and fish are banned from operations and are allowed to function only from 6 am till noon.

"Only takeaways and parcel services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms," read the statement.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi and Tamil Nadu are among 10 states that account for 73.91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said today.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths took the toll to 15,648. There are1,44,547 active infections. in the state.

The state government said the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin district would commence production of oxygen from May 11 onwards.

