Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-19

As many as 20 people who recently returned to Tamil Nadu from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19. An equal number of their contacts were also reported to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.

They are being treated in separate isolation wards, the state government has said.

Approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK to Tamil Nadu recently, out of whom 20 tested positive, 1,708 negative and the results of 167 were awaited, according to a bulletin by the state health department. "Tracing of other passengers is underway," it said.

Though 1,700 plus passengers tested negative, as a matter of extra precaution, their 1,041 close contacts were traced and tested. The returnees and their contacts were from Chennai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Theni, Chengalpattu and Nagapattinam.

New strain in Tamil Nadu

One person in Tamil Nadu who returned from the UK between 25 November and 23 December tested positive for the new variant on Tuesday.

The infected person was isolated on arrival and is undergoing treatment. "The National Task Force has said not to change either existing equipment or existing testing protocol," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told news agency ANI.

Cases in Kerala

In the neighbouring Kerala which is dealing with another wave of the virus, 29 people who recently returned from the UK have tested positive for Covid-19. The state recorded over 6,268 new cases and 5,707 recoveries on Wednesday.

The samples of the UK returnees have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune to ascertain if it is the new variant, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

The total virus caseload has touched 7,55,717, while 6,87,104 people have been cured of the disease and 65,394 are presently undergoing treatment.

New strain in India

India on Wednesday recorded 14 cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus, which is 70% more transmissible, taking the total to 20.

Of the total cases of new mutant coronavirus strain, eight are from the national capital.

The fresh 20 cases include six persons reported earlier (three in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune).

India's vaccine can offer protection against new UK virus

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin can offer protection against new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK, chairman and managing director Krishna Ella has said.

"It (coronavirus) is expected to have a lot of mutation and you can be rest assured this vaccine will also protect against that (mutated) virus because of two hypotheses... "So you have these two components in the inactivated vaccine. It will also take care of those mutations," Ella said.









