The state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 30,580 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the past twenty four hours.

The active case tally in the state stands at 2,00,954 after Sunday's addition.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the southern state now stands at 31,33,990.

On Saturday, as many as 30,744 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Tamil Nadu.

The last time the state had recorded more than 30,000 was on 13 May 2021.

A total of 24,283 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the past twenty four hours. That takes the total number of patients discharged to 28,95,818.

Tamil Nadu also logged 40 Covid-19 related deaths, 15 in private hospitals and 25 in government institutions, taking the total death tally in the state to 37,218.

330 samples were also tested in the state today and 1,57,732 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the past twenty four hours.

Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan, a senior Tamil Nadu government official today said that the severity of the coronavirus infection during this wave wave that has been fueled by the new variant Omicron is less as compared o the second wave that swept the country last year.

