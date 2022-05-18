Tamil Nadu: 30 people injured after 2 private buses collide head-on. Video here

Tamil Nadu: 30 people injured after 2 private buses collide head-on. Video here1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
Due to the impact of the collision, the passengers and the driver were thrown violently off their seats and the bus came to a sudden halt
At least 30 people were injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday evening. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside one of the buses.
The clip, shared by news agency ANI, has since gone viral.
It shows that the bus, which had the camera, was travelling at a high speed when another bus, coming from the opposite direction, swerved into the wrong lane.
The driver of the first bus seems to be trying to turn to his left to avoid the collision but is unable to do so.
Due to the impact of the collision, the passengers and the driver were thrown violently off their seats and the bus came to a sudden halt.
In the end, the bus driver can be seen lying motionless inside the bus, which is resting on its side. He then sits up and rubs his head before trying to get up.
According to reports, the injured persons were admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.
