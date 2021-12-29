A total of 45 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in Tamil Nadu, state's Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed on Wednesday. All the Omicron-infected patients are double vaccinated and are asymptomatic, the added. He further informed that the state's capital Chennai has imposed restrictions on New year's celebrations in the hotels and public places amid the Omicron threats.

The Chennai police requested people not to congregate in public places, including on beaches, to celebrate the eve of the New Year on December 31. The city police has banned New Year celebrations in resorts, farmhouses, and clubs. However, hotels can function till 11 PM on December 31.

J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said that Chennai is showing an increasing trend in the Covid cases. “The bed occupancy level is very low in hospitals now. We anticipate that there will a mild rise before it comes down. We are doing 100% contact tracing," he added.

As per the latest guidelines by the Chennai Police, on December 31, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots, and other beaches from 9 PM onwards.

"People should not celebrate by parking their vehicles on roads near beaches, like Kamarajar Salai, R K Salai, Rajaji Salai, and Anna Salai," the police said. Celebrations that lead to crowding, including people in apartment complexes, are not allowed.

He informed that 23,000 Covid tests were conducted in Chennai on Tuesday and assured that testing will be ramped up in the coming days.

"On 31st December, CM MK Stalin will hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state," he added.

Tamil Nadu's Covid caseload has jumped to 27,45,261 after the state reported a marginal rise of 619 cases in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday. The state reported six Covid-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 36,750. Among the 619 new cases, Chennai accounted for the highest number of infections (194), followed by Coimbatore 84 and Chengalpet 59, while the remaining were scattered across other districts. As many as 27 districts reported below 10 cases, while Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Theni, and Villupuram reported nil cases.

