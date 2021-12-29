Tamil Nadu's Covid caseload has jumped to 27,45,261 after the state reported a marginal rise of 619 cases in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday. The state reported six Covid-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 36,750. Among the 619 new cases, Chennai accounted for the highest number of infections (194), followed by Coimbatore 84 and Chengalpet 59, while the remaining were scattered across other districts. As many as 27 districts reported below 10 cases, while Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Theni, and Villupuram reported nil cases.