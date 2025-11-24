Tamil Nadu: 6 dead, over 50 injured after two passenger buses collide in Tenkasi

At least six people, including a child, lost their lives, and over 50 others were admitted to the hospital after two passenger buses crashed in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday, ANI reported citing police.

The injured victims have been hospitalised with serious wounds, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

Atleast 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.

Earlier in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

