Tamil Nadu: 6 dead, over 50 injured after two passenger buses collide in Tenkasi

At least 6 people were killed and over 50 hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. 

Updated24 Nov 2025, 02:55 PM IST
At least 6 people were killed and over 50 hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI/X)
At least six people, including a child, lost their lives, and over 50 others were admitted to the hospital after two passenger buses crashed in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday, ANI reported citing police.

Also Read | SIR in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu: SC seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC

The injured victims have been hospitalised with serious wounds, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

Atleast 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.

Earlier in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Cyclone brewing over Bay of Bengal? IMD shares update; warns of heavy rains in..

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

(With inputs from agencies)

More details are awaited. Check back for updates

 
 
