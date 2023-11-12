Tamil Nadu: 6 people injured after leopard attack in Nilgiris | WATCH

Six individuals, including a journalist documenting the rescue efforts, sustained injuries during a leopard attack in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Chasing a domestic dog, the leopard came out of the forest and intruded into a dwelling in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, ANI reported. Meanwhile, residents informed the Coonoor Forest Department and fire rescue team. Also Read: Bengaluru: Leopard captured after roaming on city streets for days, dies during treatment “As the leopard continued to attack people, the leopard department that went to save the person in the house, 6 people have been attacked by Leopard so far including a journalist who was on duty to cover the Leopard rescue operation. Due to the leopard attack, 6 people have been injured," ANI reported citing an official from the forest department.

All six injured people have been admitted to Conoor Hospital.

“All the injured people including the journalist have been admitted to Coonoor Hospital," said the official, adding, “The Leopard is still inside the house, the forest team is now in operation to catch the leopard. We are trying to catch the leopard."

A number of leopards have recently been observed within the municipal limits of the Coonoor area of the Nilgiris.

Further operation is underway. This is a developing story.

(With inputs from ANI)

