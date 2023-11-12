Tamil Nadu: 6 people injured after leopard attack in Nilgiris | WATCH
Six individuals, including a journalist documenting the rescue efforts, sustained injuries during a leopard attack in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.
All six injured people have been admitted to Conoor Hospital.
“All the injured people including the journalist have been admitted to Coonoor Hospital," said the official, adding, “The Leopard is still inside the house, the forest team is now in operation to catch the leopard. We are trying to catch the leopard."
A number of leopards have recently been observed within the municipal limits of the Coonoor area of the Nilgiris.
Further operation is underway. This is a developing story.
(With inputs from ANI)
