Tamil Nadu: 7th COVID mass vaccination to be conducted on October 30

Tamil Nadu: 7th COVID mass vaccination to be conducted on October 30

Over 60 lakh people in the state are yet received their second dose
09:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Till date, 5.68 crore people have been vaccinated in the state
  • The programme will be conducted through 50,000 camps across the state

The seventh edition of the COVID mass vaccination programme will be conducted in Tamil Nadu on October 30. The programme will be conducted through 50,000 camps across the state. 

In the six mass vaccination programmes conducted in the state so far a total of 1.33 crore people have been inoculated. Meanwhile, till date, 5.68 crore people have been vaccinated in the state, Ma Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare informed. 

He noted, “Coming Saturday (October 30), the seventh edition of mega vaccination camp will be held through 50,000 camps...those who are waiting to receive the second dose should make use of the exercise."

Over 60 lakh people in the state are yet received their second dose, the minister informed, “Of the 60 lakh, two lakh people need to receive the second dose of Bharat Biotech's vaccine -- Covaxin."

Subramanian noted that he would make a request to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allot 10 lakh doses of Covaxin to the state upon his visit to the national capital tomorrow. 

"We will also urge the Minister to allot funds to set up safe vaccine storage facilities in every district of the state", he said.

"We need about 950 crore for this purpose. We will also take up this matter with the (Union) Minister", he said.

Stating that there was no ban to celebrate festivals, Subramanian said people should strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols at least for a year and celebrate the festivals.

