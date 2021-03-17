Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu: 945 new Covid-19 cases reported today, 576 patients recover

Tamil Nadu: 945 new Covid-19 cases reported today, 576 patients recover

An electoral worker receives a dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre ahead of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections
1 min read . 07:25 PM IST Staff Writer

Tamil Nadu has reported 945 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has registered 8 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ANI.

A total of 576 patients recovered from the disease. The tally of total cases in the state has reached 8,62,374 out of which 8,43,999 have been discharged.

The current load of active cases in the state stands at 5,811 and the total death toll stands at 12,564.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 83.91 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Eight states -Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana witnessing an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.

