Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister critically ill, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister critically ill, says hospital1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for COVID-19 and on life support, is critically ill, a hospital treating him said here on Monday.
The 72-year-old minister, being treated for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications, continues to be critically ill," Kauvery Hospital said.
Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.
"He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," he said.
Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after he complained of unease and breathlessness and he tested postive for the virus.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.