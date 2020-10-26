Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister critically ill, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for COVID-19 and on life support, is critically ill, a hospital treating him said here on Monday.

The 72-year-old minister, being treated for "severe COVID-19 pneumonia and its complications, continues to be critically ill," Kauvery Hospital said.

Maintaining the functions of his vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

"He is on maximal life support and his response to the treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis (likely developments vis-a-vis the illness)," he said.

Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after he complained of unease and breathlessness and he tested postive for the virus.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the hospital on Sunday and Doraikkannu's cabinet colleagues paid a visit to the hospital today too.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

