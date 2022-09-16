Tamil Nadu's opposition party AIADMK, and other power consumers on Friday held a massive protest against the latest electricity price hike in the state. The revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on September 10.

The new tariff, approved by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), however, retained the existing scheme of providing 100 units free to domestic, multi-tenements, old age homes, and handlooms consumers.

As per the revision in electricity rates, domestic consumers will have to pay ₹4.50 per unit consumed, as against ₹3 per unit up to 500 units, up to 400 units for two months, and ₹6.50 per unit from 401 to 500 units, and ₹8 per unit for 501-600 units. The cost will be ₹9 a unit for up to 601 to 800 units consumed, ₹10 per unit will be charged for 801 to 1,000 units while ₹11 per unit will be levied for above 1,000 units.

It means, that in areas where electricity is distributed through electric poles, the insurance fee has been increased from ₹600 to ₹750, the connection fee hiked from ₹500 to ₹1000 and the registration fee increased from ₹100 to ₹200, the development fee has been increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,800 and the deposit hiked from ₹200 to ₹300, respectively.

In areas where electricity is distributed through underground cables, the registration fee for a one-way power connection was increased from ₹100 to ₹200, the development fee increased from ₹5000 to ₹7000, the connection fee hiked from ₹500 to ₹1000, the meter insurance fee increased from ₹600 to ₹750 and the deposit has been increased from ₹200 to ₹300.

The state's power consumers stated that they have to pay extra ranging from ₹55 to ₹1,130 depending on usage as per the revised tariff. Electricity charges for households have been hiked from 12 percent to 52 percent in the latest price revision.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission said that lighting and motor pump in small apartments and additional connections in individual apartments should be brought under the new category LT-ID where each unit is charged ₹8.

Tariff for the high-tension consumers viz. industries, factories, information technology services; government educational institutions, government hospitals, railway traction, CMRL, lift irrigation societies, private educational institutions, and construction activities has been hiked from ₹6.50 per unit to ₹12 per unit power.

In July, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of ₹27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions.