Tamil Nadu: AIADMK requests EC to hold state polls in 3rd or 4th week of April

The DMK also sought a 'timely response' to its representation on the time bound election procedure for the coming assembly election. The party wanted the EC to identify absentee voters and ensure a mechanism is put in place to eliminate malpractice in postal ballots. The CPI(M) requested the EC to hold single phase polling and take all necessary precautions to safeguard voters and officials in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "The issue of money power in elections has been quiet rampant in our state and our repeated complaints in this regard during earlier elections were not seriously pursued. Cash-for-votes has been made the benchmark for canvassing votes by major parties.